SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SIVB. Barclays dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $348.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $29.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.14. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $597.16.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total transaction of $292,872.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,446,718 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

