SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on SIVB. Barclays dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $348.47.
Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $29.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.14. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $597.16.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
