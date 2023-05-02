sUSD (SUSD) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003480 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $44.88 million and $1.83 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 44,823,703 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

