Superior Industries International (SUP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Superior Industries International has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.13 million.

Superior Industries International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. Superior Industries International has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $134.22 million, a P/E ratio of 479.00 and a beta of 3.90.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $134,553.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,923.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $134,553.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,923.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Hatzfeld sold 8,416 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $60,006.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $613,532 and have sold 156,805 shares valued at $1,023,914. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 216,846 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 49,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

