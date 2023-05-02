Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sunoco by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $453,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.11. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

See Also

