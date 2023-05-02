Summit Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,473 shares during the period. Kabouter Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 750,294 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,427,000 after purchasing an additional 568,715 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 358,820 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.62.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

