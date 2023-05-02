Summit Financial LLC Has $327,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 22.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,180,000 after acquiring an additional 130,279 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $71.94 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average is $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

