Summit Financial LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after purchasing an additional 922,070 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,140,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,277,000 after acquiring an additional 416,758 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,358 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,169,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,351,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 616,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHP opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average of $52.66. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.