Summit Financial LLC Has $213,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $146.59 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.99. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

