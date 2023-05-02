Summit Financial LLC Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $4,469,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $780,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.4 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.70. The company has a market cap of $435.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $98.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

