Suku (SUKU) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Suku (SUKU) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Suku has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Suku has a total market cap of $10.45 million and $797,152.24 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can now be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suku Token Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

