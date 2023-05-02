Suku (SUKU) Price Hits $0.0589

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Suku has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Suku has a total market capitalization of $10.51 million and approximately $818,744.38 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can now be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Suku

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

