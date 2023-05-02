Substratum (SUB) Price Down 12% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $140,495.01 and approximately $21.65 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00026548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019609 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018170 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,748.24 or 0.99917133 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

