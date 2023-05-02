Substratum Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $142,495.41 and $37.31 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00052462 USD and is up 87.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $11.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

