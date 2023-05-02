Substratum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39.59 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Substratum has a market capitalization of $140,262.21 and approximately $39.59 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00026778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019816 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018299 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,446.90 or 0.99948738 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036692 USD and is down -30.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $58.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

