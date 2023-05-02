Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $315.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.91.

SYK traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.35. The stock has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

