Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker updated its FY23 guidance to $10.05-$10.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $299.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,115. The company has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.65 and a 200-day moving average of $254.75. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.33.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

