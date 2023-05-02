Streakk Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $407,300.31 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Streakk token can currently be bought for approximately $123.55 or 0.00440536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $407,300.31 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Streakk has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 123.37639949 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $454,566.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

