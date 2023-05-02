StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SVAUF. TD Securities increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

SVAUF opened at $4.41 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.0021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

