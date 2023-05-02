StockNews.com Upgrades Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VBTX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded Veritex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Veritex Stock Down 1.2 %

VBTX stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $922.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.43. Veritex has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $35.22.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $25,148.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,098.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Sughrue purchased 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,849.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,172 shares of company stock worth $320,195 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Veritex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Veritex by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritex by 788.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

