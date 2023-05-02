StockNews.com Lowers Regis (NYSE:RGS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reiterated a buy rating on shares of Regis in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

RGS stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Regis has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Regis ( NYSE:RGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regis will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 304.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regis during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Regis by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regis by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

