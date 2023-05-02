StockNews.com Lowers Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Omega Flex Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Omega Flex stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.89. Omega Flex has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $128.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 35.15%.

Omega Flex Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Flex

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Omega Flex by 58.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Omega Flex by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Omega Flex by 535.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Omega Flex by 297.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 11.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

