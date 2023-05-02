StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $1.60 on Friday. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

See Also

