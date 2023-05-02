StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NL Industries (NYSE:NL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries Price Performance

NYSE:NL opened at $6.21 on Friday. NL Industries has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $303.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.58%.

Institutional Trading of NL Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in NL Industries by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 25,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NL Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NL Industries by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

About NL Industries

(Get Rating)

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.