Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 33,481 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the typical volume of 20,836 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,938,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,114,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.