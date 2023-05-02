Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 2nd (AAPL, AEO, ALB, AMKR, AMN, ANET, AP.UN, APYRF, ARES, ATLX)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 2nd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $180.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $13.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $328.00 to $224.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $32.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $105.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $162.00 to $166.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $177.00 to $179.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $146.00 to $151.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by Argus from $175.00 to $195.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$36.50 to C$29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$36.50 to C$29.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $105.00.

Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX) had its target price increased by Alliance Global Partners from $50.00 to $70.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $88.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $14.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price target boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $14.50 to $16.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $17.50.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $73.00.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $37.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $20.00.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $100.00.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $24.50.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $281.00 to $221.00.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $25.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $1.25.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $442.00 to $440.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $400.00 to $380.00.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) had its target price increased by Stephens from $51.00 to $53.00.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $25.00.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank to C$200.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $70.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.00.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$193.00 to C$180.00.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank to C$146.00.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$140.00 to C$127.00.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$175.00.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $18.00.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $12.00.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $11.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $105.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $130.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $135.00 to $130.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $129.00 to $125.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $137.00 to $127.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $145.00 to $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $132.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$172.00 to C$146.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$120.00 to C$117.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$193.00 to C$180.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$150.00 to C$130.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price cut by Acumen Capital from C$180.00 to C$175.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$231.00 to C$202.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$175.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $55.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $13.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$52.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$51.00.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$51.00.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $60.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$196.00 to C$200.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$203.00 to C$202.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $102.00 to $94.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $107.00 to $93.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $80.00.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$48.00 to C$51.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $340.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $137.00 to $141.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $29.00 to $33.00.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.50 to C$0.40.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $70.00.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$180.00 to C$170.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $82.00 to $84.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $407.00 to $350.00.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$75.00 to C$77.00.

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $9.00 to $7.00.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $24.00.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $745.00 to $875.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $42.00.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00.

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.50.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $19.50.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.50 to C$8.50.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $38.00 to $40.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $160.00 to $156.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $10.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$180.00 to C$170.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $105.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $92.00 to $95.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $90.00.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $280.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $80.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$240.00 to C$242.00.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$78.00 to C$79.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $169.00 to $170.00.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $14.00.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $43.00 to $35.00.

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) was given a C$1.18 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $11.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $185.00.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $62.00.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $26.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $82.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $184.00 to $178.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $405.00 to $400.00.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $94.00 to $71.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $58.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $75.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $60.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $56.00.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $61.00.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $25.50 to $21.00.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $85.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $22.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$91.00 to C$94.00.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$91.00 to C$94.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.50.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $80.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $80.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $88.00 to $90.00.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$34.50 to C$32.00.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.50 to C$32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $100.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $32.00 to $28.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $21.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $19.00 to $20.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.50.

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $8.50 to $8.25.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $139.00 to $122.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $334.00 to $330.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $300.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $45.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $30.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $30.00.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $11.00 to $9.00.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $47.00.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $27.00.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $28.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $110.00 to $141.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $15.00.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) was given a C$2.01 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $288.00 to $315.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $280.00 to $330.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $320.00 to $345.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $315.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $299.00 to $313.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $287.00 to $315.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $336.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $314.00 to $321.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $310.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $292.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $31.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $35.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $31.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $30.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $90.00.

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$150.00.

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$148.00 to C$152.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $45.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $49.00 to $45.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $17.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $280.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $150.00.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $22.00.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $39.00.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $23.00.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $26.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $27.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $26.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $299.00 to $315.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $341.00 to $456.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $325.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $410.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $342.00 to $384.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $326.00 to $380.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $340.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $339.00 to $385.00.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $2.75 to $2.50.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$28.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $125.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $97.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$148.00 to C$152.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$150.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $122.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $34.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $33.00 to $28.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $31.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $32.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $30.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $28.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $30.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

