Stifel Nicolaus Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $48.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of XPO from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

XPO opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.15. XPO has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $45.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperture Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 124.0% during the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 235,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 130,424 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth about $11,722,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 94.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in XPO by 13.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in XPO by 56.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 451,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 162,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

