Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $24.50

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,059,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,545,000 after buying an additional 177,462 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 164,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,844,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,073,000 after purchasing an additional 634,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

