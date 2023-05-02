Stifel Nicolaus Increases Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $71.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $57.61 on Friday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Pentair by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also

