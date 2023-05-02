Stifel Nicolaus Increases Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $82.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

MDLZ opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

