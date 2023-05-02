Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Posts Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBT opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sterling Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

(Get Rating)

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.