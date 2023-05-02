Status (SNT) Market Cap Reaches $99.85 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market cap of $99.85 million and $1.44 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00026858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019936 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018386 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001104 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,204.43 or 0.99769712 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,849,467,629 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,849,467,628.5370975 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02592649 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $1,514,954.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

