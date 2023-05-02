Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.15% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $16,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 155,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,878,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,120,000 after purchasing an additional 144,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $86.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $131.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.99.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

