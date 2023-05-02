Standard Motor Products (SMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $308.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.49 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.03%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of SMP traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $35.01. 22,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,960. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $783.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,609.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $38,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,398.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $135,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,609.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,153,000 after purchasing an additional 37,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,773,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,222,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,747,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 800,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,015,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 630,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,183,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

