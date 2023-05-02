St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

St. Joe Price Performance

NYSE JOE opened at $40.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.28. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $53.66.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at $911,241,548.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $5,703,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,138,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,382,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at $911,241,548.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 561,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,836,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after acquiring an additional 166,505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in St. Joe by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 122,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in St. Joe by 1,037.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 114,807 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About St. Joe

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.