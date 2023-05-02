ssv.network Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. ssv.network has a total market capitalization of $282.31 million and approximately $10.82 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for about $25.49 or 0.00090753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ssv.network has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ssv.network Profile

ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

