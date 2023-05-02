Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.58-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.72 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.58-2.68 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,852,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.13.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at $268,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $44,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,088.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,547 shares of company stock worth $5,174,940 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after acquiring an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

