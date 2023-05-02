Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $384,415.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFM. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

