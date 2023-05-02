Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.58-$2.68 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SFM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.02. 2,852,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.13.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at $268,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $384,415.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,430.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,547 shares of company stock worth $5,174,940 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

