Sprott (SII) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th.
Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 6.23%.
SII stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.20. 15,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.65 million, a P/E ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sprott has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $45.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott by 20.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sprott by 18.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sprott by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Sprott in the first quarter worth $252,000. 28.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
