Sprott (SII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter.

Sprott Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SII traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,104. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sprott has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $45.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.65 million, a PE ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Sprott’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SII. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprott in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sprott by 146.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

