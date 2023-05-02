Sprott (SII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th.
Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter.
Sprott Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:SII traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,104. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sprott has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $45.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.65 million, a PE ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.17.
Sprott Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SII. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprott in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sprott by 146.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprott (SII)
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
- High-Yield Pfizer Falls Off The COVID Cliff, And Survives
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.