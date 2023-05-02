Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $110.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SPOT. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.13.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $138.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.17. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $145.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

