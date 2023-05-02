SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.03. 167,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,558. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

