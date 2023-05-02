SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,265 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

