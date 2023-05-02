SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 618,154 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 635% from the previous session’s volume of 84,156 shares.The stock last traded at $70.72 and had previously closed at $71.40.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $997.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.