S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Trimmed by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 4.1% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 23.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $9.11 on Tuesday, hitting $353.54. 302,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,170. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $395.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

