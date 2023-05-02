S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.8% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,619,000 after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,333,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after buying an additional 594,474 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $7.51 on Tuesday, hitting $355.14. 455,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,447. The company has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $395.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.