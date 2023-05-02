Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$6.00 EPS.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.41. 229,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,265. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average is $59.93. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.22%.

SON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.17.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $58,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $274,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

