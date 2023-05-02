Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Singular Genomics Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OMIC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. 4,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 19.01, a quick ratio of 17.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

