Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) EVP Buys $16,340.00 in Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 1,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $16,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,795.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Simmons First National Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. 839,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,068. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 113,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 389.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 80,593 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,011,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFNC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

