SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $5.23. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 65.70% and a net margin of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $198.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.77 million. On average, analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SilverBow Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $532.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.34. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on SilverBow Resources from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
About SilverBow Resources
SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.
